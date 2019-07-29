CLOSE
bow wow , wendy williams
Bow Wow Body Shamed Wendy Williams, Tiny Rapper Slandered Yet Again

Posted July 29, 2019

Bow Wow plays the Go Pool Dayclub

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Bow Wow aka Shad Moss is going to be the last one to know people are laughing at him, not with him. The pint-sized rapper clapped back at Wendy Williams for checking his Ciara commentary by body shaming her, and it only elicited more slander at his expense.

Previously, Bow got gathered after putting Ciara’s name back in his mouth. Even Nelly and T.I. tired to intervene.

Nevertheless, Lil Wow posted a photo of Williams in a bathing suit with the goal of clowning her. He deleted the post, but this is the Internets.

Also, it didn’t work.

Instead, the little guy got dragged back Washed Rapperville. It wasn’t pretty.

See for yourself below. Also, Wendy Williams says she still has plenty of smoke.

Bow Wow Body Shamed Wendy Williams, Tiny Rapper Slandered Yet Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

