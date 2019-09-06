CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of The Staples Center

8th Annual ChangeMakers Gala

Source: Steve Mack / Getty

Lisa Leslie is going to be honored in a historic way. According to Bleacher Report, Leslie will be the first woman to have a statue built in her likeness and displayed outside of the Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Los Angeles Sparks and the Anschutz Entertainment Group are still solidifying details about the reveal date but they agreed that Leslie’s statue would be the 11th one outside of the building.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leslie’s statue will be the first WNBA player outside of the Sparks’ arena.

Leslie is one of the most notable players in the WNBA and one of the women who helped add exposure to the league.

Leslie was drafted in the WNBA’s first draft in 1997 and played with the Sparks throughout her entire career until she retired in 2009.

SEE ALSO: Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With BIG3 Championship Win

In those 12 years, Leslie won three league MVPs, two championships, four Olympic gold medals and three All-Star Game MVPs.

Leslie was the first woman to dunk in a game and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. When she retired, she held the league record for points and rebounds.

In arguing for her statue, Los Angeles Times writer Arash Markazi wrote, Leslie “isn’t just one of the greatest WNBA players of all time, she is one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Southern California.”

Leslie’s statue will be erected alongside Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Wayne Gretzky.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of The Staples Center was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lisa Leslie

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
19-Year-Old New Mom Stabbed To Death While Defending…

Ta’Lela Fontia Stevenson did what most big sisters would do if their little sister was being bullied. The 19-year-old, who…
09.06.19
White University Of Illinois Student Charged After Putting…

A University of Illinois student who is accused of tying a noose and leaving it in a residence hall elevator…
09.06.19
California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun…

In the age of social media, it seems like it’s every day that we see someone killed by police–or even…
09.06.19
Bag Collection: Ezekiel Elliott Is The Highest-Paid Running…

It appeared that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would never reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, opting to hold…
09.05.19
Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpEVCzjPVQY   In the average household, mothers are typically responsible for doing their daughters’ hair. That’s why when we see…
09.05.19
Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From…

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that…
09.04.19
Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To…

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall…
09.04.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…

A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries…
09.04.19
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close