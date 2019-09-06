CLOSE
Apple Music Launches Web Player, Here Is How You Can Sign Up To Try It Out

In the beta, you will be able to access your playlists as well as the Apple Music's extensive catalog and play music from your library.

Apple Music Testing New Web Platform, Here Is How You Can Sign Up

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, who has been screaming for a web player, your dreams have finally been answered. The tech giant announced that it is currently testing a beta version of the new web platform of its streaming service.

Right now any subscriber can participate in Apple Music’s web version beta. To join, users, just have to head to beta.music.apple.com and sign in with their Apple ID. Despite being in the testing phase still, the beta will allow those who sign up to use a bevy of features Apple Music users have come to love in the iPhone app.

In the beta, you will be able to access your playlists as well as the Apple Music’s extensive catalog and play music from your library. Other features included in the beta are Search, Browse, Libray and even Radio. Apple aims to use subscriber’s involvement in the beta to identify and eliminate bugs to improve the product before it goes live to everyone. Apple Music is currently enjoying its time at the top passing Swedish streaming giant, Spotify in paid subscribers. This latest move could help Apple increase that number exponentially.

Unfortunately, if you are not an Apple Music subscriber and looking to sign up via the web platform, you will not be able too. So you still have to rely on doing so through your iPhone. That could be something Apple could potentially rectify when the web player officially launches.

