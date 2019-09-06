TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In Death Of Infant [Video]

Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her care at a day care facility.

Unsung Cruise

According to Fox 29, Police and emergency medical services responded to the Little People Child Development Center around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Aug 29.

Officers found a 4-month-old child unresponsive and transported the infant girl to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Investigators say Dejoynay M. Ferguson was the assigned caregiver of the victim in the infant room. According to police, Ferguson placed her hands over the infant’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive.

Once the child was unresponsive, Ferguson allegedly placed the child back into a crib and waited 20 minutes to advise the facility’s owner that the infant was unresponsive. The owner then called 911.

Ferguson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and arraigned. Bail was set at $1 million cash.

See Also: Dis Tew Much: Watching This Infant Have A Convo With His Dad Will Make You Want Babies IMMEDIATELY 

As a result of this investigation, the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the center indefinitely.

Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In Death Of Infant [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Delaware

Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close