CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Malik Yoba Addresses Allegations Of Seeing Underage Transgender Sex Workers With Bars

The actor has since deleted the freestyle rap but the Internet is forever as all know.

Premiere Of Roadside Attraction's "American Woman" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Malik Yoba has come under fire after the actor stated he was “trans attracted,” in his words, gathering both praises for the admittance and criticism for using the term. In the wake of his revelation, Yoba, who has defended his stance via social media amid claims he solicited sex from underaged transgender sex workers, once again doubled down on the defense by way of a freestyle rap that he posted and has since deleted.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Page Six reports:

But in a now-deleted video, he rapped: “How quickly people love to spread news/With no proof of child abuse/You confuse, I see you/You choose to try to make me lose/But I can’t/If you try to stand in my shoes/You would lose.” And, “You can’t win when you live in sin … At the beginning, I told you there was the word/And the word said we would love/And we would love each other/No matter what, you my sister, my brother/Whether you be a trans man or a trans woman.” He revealed, “Yes, this is a freestyle.”

The actor ended by saying, “A lot of nonsense is floating around town … I’m like, ‘What am I going to say about all this?’ I’m not going to defend myself. I’m going to dig deep.”

The outlet adds that reps for Yoba declined to comment on the rap.

See Also: Malik Yoba Thanks Fans After Saying He’s Trans Attracted, Gets Accused Of Soliciting Underage Trans Prostitutes

Photo: Getty

Malik Yoba Addresses Allegations Of Seeing Underage Transgender Sex Workers With Bars was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Malik Yoba

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close