CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

According to reports from NBC Los Angeles, Clippers starKawhi Leonards sister has gotten herself into a bit of a trouble. Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.

The official report about the incident from NBC states: “Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, was one of two women arrested in the Aug. 31 attack at the Pechanga Resort. Authorities said that Williams and Candance Tai Townsell, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, into the bathroom of the casino. They then beat her and robbed her, officials said. Deputies found Assad unconscious. She died Wednesday in the hospital. Williams and Townsell were booked on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, robbery and elder abuse.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The baller’s sister is being held without bond while her alleged accomplice’s bail sits at a steep $1 million dollars. Riverside authorities confirmed that her “bail enhancement” was due to the officials learning of Kawhi being her brother and their relationship, and the original bail amount not having factored in the ease and availability of funds to her.

Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kawhi Leonard

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close