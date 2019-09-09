CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change Apologized For Cutting Dreadlocks

Sally Hazelgrove, the founder and executive director of the Crushers Club, issued the apology after photos of her gleefully cutting the hair of Black boys surfaced.

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no part by the pair’s Inspire Change initiative giving money to a Chicago organization. The Crushers Club, a group that once paraded the fact it cut dreadlocks off some of its participants in a bid to “better themselves,” is now apologizing for the acts.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

NBC News reports:

Sally Hazelgrove, founder and executive director of the Crushers Club, a Chicago-based nonprofit, said the two photos that were widely circulated online this week were taken in October 2016 and that the two teens had requested she shear their dreads. She said the images originally appeared in tweets she sent from the Crushers Club’s Twitter account.

“This was something they asked me to do because they were looking to change their identities,” Hazelgrove told NBC News on Friday, adding that her organization has no policy regarding hairstyles.

Hazelgrove, who is white, said she posted both of the tweets, including one on Oct. 25, 2016, that said: “Another Crusher let me cut his dreads off! It’s symbolic of change and their desire for a better life!”

In another tweet that September, she used the hashtag #loveshorthair.

Hazelgrove’s tweets were uncovered by Twitter account @RzstProgramming, highlighting some of what was reported above. The account has issued several tweets aimed at or related to the Crushers Club, including their ongoing campaign to correct the poor optics of Inspire Change’s donation.

The NFL and Roc Nation have kept mum about their donation to Crushers Club.

Photo: Getty

Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change Apologized For Cutting Dreadlocks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dreadlocks , NFL

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close