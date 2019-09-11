“You Should Have Told That Sh*t Years Ago” Paul Mooney’s Sons Deny Father’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Since Richard Pryor’s former bodyguard came forward with allegations that comedian sexually violated the late comedian’s son, Richard Pryor Jr., there have been several updates.

Richard Pryor’s widow confirmed that she’d heard the story as well. Then, when TMZ, caught up with Pryor Jr., he said that not only were the claims true. any relationship he may have shared with Mooney could not have been consensual because he was underage at the time.

SEE ALSO: Richard Pryor Put Out Hit On Paul Mooney For “Violating” Son, Twitter Is Perplexed [VIDEO]

Mooney denied the claims through a representative and shortly afterward, he cancelled at least one of his scheduled comedy shows.

I’m sure there were those who assumed his absence had something to do with the allegations. But recently, Mooney’s sons Daryl and Dwayne Mooney came forward to not only deny the claims of sexual violation but to explain their father’s health condition.

Daryl and Dwayne, who are also comedians, spoke to Comedy Hype about Rashon Kahn’s claims.

‘How y’all gon listen to a gotdamn bodyguard.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“It’s usually the maid that tells the business, not the bodyguard, good lord…My response is f*ck you, Rashon. Coming out with some stuff like that when Paul is ailing, after he’s old. If the sh*t was hot, you should have told that sh*t years ago. Richard Pryor Jr. ain’t said nothing about it so why you gon tell somebody’s business?’

You ain’t talking about all the sh*t that Richard Pryor did?!

The brothers spoke about Richard Pryor buying his son, who was 13 at the time, a 26-year-old prostitute to take his virginity.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

They also stressed the fact that when TMZ, ran up on Richard Pryor Jr., he never mentioned Paul Mooney specifically.

Which is not entirely true. While Pryor Jr. didn’t call Mooney’s name, TMZ did. They called Mooney’s name in their inquiry and he answered in the affirmative.

The brothers said that their father has been absent from his recent shows because he has been ill.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

“You Should Have Told That Sh*t Years Ago” Paul Mooney’s Sons Deny Father’s Sexual Assault Allegations was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9: