Amazon Music Releases ‘The Birth Of Biggie’ Mini-Doc [Video]

The documentary from the streaming service is running in conjunction with the Notorious B.I.G.'s 25th anniversary of his debut LP, 'Ready To Die.'

The Birth Of Biggie: 25 Year Of Ready To Die

Source: Amazon Music / Amazon Music

As the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.‘s debut album Ready To Die looms, a new documentary takes a look early days of the late Brooklyn rapper’s career. Amazon Music’s The Birth Of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready To Die gives viewers an inside look at the creation of this classic piece of music.

Unsung Cruise

Featured in the mini-documentary are biographer Cheo Hodari Coker, album producers Easy Mo Bee, DJ Mister Cee and former Arista/Bad Boy executive, Rob Stone. The featurette also displays photos from Chi Modu, Hawkins and others.

The mini-documentary plays partner to a long-form audio documentary that shares the same name and is exclusively featured on Amazon Music by way of Amazon Prime. The audio documentary dives deep into the early days of Biggie Smalls as he was still forming his style, image and firming up his legacy.

Check out The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready To Die below.

Notorious B.I.G.

