Evelyn Lozada Urged To File Restraining Order Against ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star OG

Lozada says that Ogom "OG" Chijindu has been threatening her online, prompting friends and others to advise that she takes legal action.

Evelyn Lozada Celebrates Her New Book "The Perfect Date"

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

The drama is high with the cast of Basketball Wives, this after a taping of a reunion show went awry. Evelyn Lozada apparently has some beef with co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu, prompting some close to her in advising her to take out a restraining order.

The Blast reports:

Sources tell The Blast, the reunion show for “Basketball Wives” was shot last week. We’re told production constructed two different sets on the stage. They wanted to avoid any confrontations and keep ladies apart who had issues.

The main set was for Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn, Malaysia Pargo, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott and Feby Torres. The smaller set was for Tami Roman, Cece Gutierrez and Ogom “OG” Chijindu.

We’re told Roman called out sick days before the taping. Sources on set tell The Blast, once OG arrived to set she “lost it”. Sources say she went off on production and cast members, upset she wasn’t seated at the main stage.

OG allegedly told producers she refused to tape the reunion. She walked away from set and the reunion went along filming. We’re told she eventually came back and filmed the reunion, after seeing the show was going on without her.

Following the reunion, OG began barraging Lozada with angry messages on social media. The posts about Lozada have been nonstop with some retweets mentioning violence.

Fans of the show have sided with both ladies in this simmering feud, with some noting that Lozada has insulted Chijindu’s looks in the past, but that was countered with chatter that OG herself has engaged in similar comments alongside Tami Roman.

The outlet adds that sources say OG has been a problem for cast members and even got into it with the host of the reunion taping.

Photo: Getty

Evelyn Lozada Urged To File Restraining Order Against ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star OG was originally published on hiphopwired.com

evelyn lozada

