CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs

Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Meagan Good, 38, and husband DeVon Franklin, 41, recently visited The Dr. Oz show to open about their marriage, their faith and their fertility journey. During the couple’s visit, which airs on September 13, they talked with Dr. Mehmet Oz about the journey they’re on to eventually have a child, including Meagan’s efforts to get in her best shape in preparation for their efforts to conceive a child.

Unsung Cruise

SEE ALSO: Hughley TV: Meagan Good On How She Prepares For Sex Scenes [Video]

“That’s a part of why I did the 30-day challenge as well, because I wanted to really set an affirmation into the world and say, ‘Okay. I’m preparing myself for things that I want career-wise, but I’m also preparing myself for having children,’” she said. “And again, for me it was really about how do I say to myself, like this is every part of me getting ready for that? So yeah, we’re in a place now where we’re looking to do it.”

And while the couple is ready to try, they revealed that months earlier, at the top of the year, they took the advice of Dr. Oz and decided that Meagan would freeze some of her eggs.

“As I’ve come on the show and we’ve been friends for years, you always encouraged us to freeze eggs. And so we did that,” Devon said. “At the beginning of the year, we froze eggs and we probably wouldn’t have done it without your urging. So thank you.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dr. Oz told them that he was proud of the couple for deciding to be open about that decision, and DeVon said the process, as well as the journey they’ve been on, taught him a lot about waiting and preparing.

Before we got married, we spent a long time waiting and that waiting actually laid a foundation because in marriage  — we’ve been married for seven years. So we’ve had this dialogue about having kids. And I’ve wanted kids and she wasn’t ready and then there were times we were talking about it. Because we had the foundation of waiting in patience and preparing, it actually gave us the tools we needed to be successful in marriage. I think a lot of times we’re rushing. We’re in an Instagram society. We all want it now, but there’s a lot of value in just taking time, committing to the process, and letting the process take us where it wants us to be.” 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As DeVon noted, he and Meagan have been married since 2012. During an interview alongside Intruder co-star Michael Ealy with Steve Harvey back in May, she opened up about feeling like she was ready to grow their family after years of waiting.

“I’ma say this, and it’s funny because I usually don’t talk about it because I was one of those people who knew I would be a mother later in life,” she said. “And we talk about it a lot. Like, [Michael Ealy] basically tried to convince me to start like last year. But now I think I’m in a place now where I’m actually ready.”

SEE ALSO: Meagan Good Shows Off New Brows After Eyebrow Transplant

Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Meagan Good

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close