Hughley TV: Meagan Good On How She Prepares For Sex Scenes [Video]

Meagan Good is one of the most respected, talented, and beautiful actresses of our time.

She consistently outdoes herself on the big screen. But one thing some people can’t help but wonder is how she manages to be a Pastor’s wife and thrive in a career, which sometimes requires sex scenes.

Good says that her husband, Devon Franklin, is her biggest supporter and he truly respects her career as an actress. One of the things that she loves about him is that he accepts all of who she is, career included, and has never tried to change her or discourage her.

