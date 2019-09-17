CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To ‘Slow Jam The News’ On ‘Fallon’

“Ever since Barack left, we’ve been off track. But Kamala is trying to get us back to black."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

California Senator Kamala Harris hopped off the campaign trail and stopped by the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Like our favorite forever president, Barack Obama, she “Slow Jam The News”  becoming the first woman to take part in the hilarious sketch.

Unsung Cruise

Harris joined Fallon, and The Roots frontman Black Thought helped Kamala make her case to the American people with some style. The presidential hopeful in her best smooth voice promised to “end to fracking once and for all,” Fallon hilariously responded “Mamala Kamala just don’t give a frack. She took a good look at Mother Earth and decided it’s a MILF: A Mother I’d Like to Fix.”

Black Thought followed Fallon: “The planet is a MILF, man. Awwright. When it comes to climate, she’s a real front-runner. She’s heatin’ up like it’s still ‘Hot Girl Summer.’”

He also added, “Ever since Barack left, we’ve been off track. But Kamala is trying to get us back to black.” That’s what Mamala Kamala hopes she can accomplish, but the competition in the for the Democratic Presidential nomination is steep.

Harris is the latest political figure to partake in the slow-jam franchise. Earlier this year fellow Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg also stopped by the late-night talk show and joined in on the fun. President Barack Obama famously ‘slow jammed the news’ in 2012, and 2016 and of course was one of the more popular editions.

You can watch Kamala’s segment below.

Photo: NBC / Getty

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To ‘Slow Jam The News’ On ‘Fallon’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Fallon , Sen. Kamala Harris

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close