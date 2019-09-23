CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

GET THE LOOK: Zendaya Is Red-y For The Emmy Awards Serving Old Hollywood Hair Glam And It Cost Less Than $15.00 (Seriously!)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Zendaya arrived at the 2019 Emmy Awards and did not disappoint! The beauty returned to her ravishing red hair and we are loving the color!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Unsung Cruise

She served up some old Hollywood glamour, wearing it in loose waves and a side part which complimented her green Vera Wang corset gown. She was styled by Law Roach who always gets it right with the young starlet.

FOX's Coverage of The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Roaming Carpet

Source: Fox / Getty

Her hair looked absolutely gorgeous and by her various poses, you can tell the Euphoria star was feeling it herself! Her tresses were transformed by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, who is responsible for some of Rihanna‘s most epic looks. Stephen shared with Hello Beautiful, “Tonight’s look was extra special because Zendaya went back to red hair! To complement the rich color, we decided to go for old Hollywood inspired soft waes, which went well with her jewel tone green dress and diamonds, for the ultimate Hollywood starlet look!”

We agree! We had Stephens’ give us all the details so we can be red carpet red-y for our next event! Keep reading to learn how to achieve this look in 6 easy steps.

GET THE LOOK: Zendaya Is Red-y For The Emmy Awards Serving Old Hollywood Hair Glam And It Cost Less Than $15.00 (Seriously!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…

https://youtu.be/Ug3AXGnyPhQ Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close