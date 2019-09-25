It has been said that women live longer than men.
This can be because of a lot of reasons, like the fact that women make social plans and being social keeps your mind sharp. Women also pay attention to their tummies and digestion is a good indicator of overall health. Women also sleep more, which is when our bodies reset.
D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons Women Outlive Men was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com