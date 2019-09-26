CLOSE
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s official! We have the halftime performers for the Super Bowl next year in Miami and they’re Jennifer Lopez and Shakira!

The pair will be co-headliners of the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show and will be the first artists to perform during the league’s marquee event since the league entered into a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint to lead the league in music and entertainment endeavors.

Last year, Maroon 5 was joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.  The halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year with nearly 100 million viewers annually. Previous performers included Lady Gaga in 2017, BeyoncéBruno MarsColdplayJustin Timberlake in 2018, Katy Perry, Prince, Madonna and more.

Super Bowl LIV takes place in Miami on February 2, 2020.

 

