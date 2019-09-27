CLOSE
Ice-T Defends Coco Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter

Coco Austin is no stranger to controversy, the 40-year old was dragged by Black Twitter in 2018 after claiming she pioneered the "big booty craze."

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Ice-T has some choice words for critics after his wife Coco Austin was dragged for continuing to breastfeed their almost-four-year-old daughter.

After posting a picture of herself breastfeeding their daughter Chanel for comfort on Instagram, Coco was slammed by fans who stated that the continuance of the for infant practice would “scar their daughter”. Coco, however, stated in her caption that she feels breastfeeding is their “bonding time” and “will be sad” when Chanel decides to give up the boob.

A mothers calling…. I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..(Chanel is 3 and turning 4 in 2 months)Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel #normalizebreastfeeding -swipe for more pics

See Also: Ice-T Defends Coco After The Internet Drags Her For Rocking Cornrows

Ice-T responded to critics slamming his wife stating that their daughter does eat regular meals and that the breastfeeding only occurs “every once and a while.”

During an interview with TMZ, Ice-T said that critics were taking things way too far by insinuating that Coco only breastfeeds their daughter when she actually eats meals regularly.

“They make it like the baby only breastfeeds,” Ice-T said. “Every once in a while, you know what I’m saying, she wants to get close to her mom, that’s what they do. She eats food, she eats f*cking cheeseburgers.”

In other Ice-T news, the 61-year old Hip-Hop veteran turned actor shared some tea about what fans can expect in the new season of Law & Order SVU and dropped a teaser that one of the episodes may have been inspired by the incident involving Empire star Jussie Smollett.

In an interview with US Weekly, Ice-T revealed that the Smollett inspired episode would be appearing this season. “I don’t know what I can say,” Ice-T said, “But I can give you some hints.”

Season 21 of Law & Order SVU kicked off on September 26th, making it the longest-running primetime drama.

