Former Inmate Jeremy Meeks Signs A Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Former "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks continues to make post-prison moves that put a lot of coinz in his pocket. His latest business venture is a massive collaboration with an international fashion company that's worth millions. It's hard to believe that it's been five years since Jeremy Meeks parlayed his good looks while in prison into a successful modeling career, (former?) high-profile relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, acting gigs and more. Now, he's just signed a $15 million collaboration deal with Germany-based fashion company Fashion Concept GmbH, according to @wwd. Through the deal, Jeremy will have the freedom to develop his own fashion collection. Fashion Concept GmbH is apparently quite happy to have Jeremy on board, as the company has been excitedly posting photos of him on its social media to drum up interest in