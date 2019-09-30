CLOSE
Former Inmate Jeremy Meeks Signs A Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Money, money, money!!! Jeremy Meeks scores a bag worth 15 million dollars! He’s collaborating with GmbH, click the link for more…

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 ____________________________ Former “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks continues to make post-prison moves that put a lot of coinz in his pocket. His latest business venture is a massive collaboration with an international fashion company that’s worth millions. ____________________________ It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since Jeremy Meeks parlayed his good looks while in prison into a successful modeling career, (former?) high-profile relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, acting gigs and more. Now, he’s just signed a $15 million collaboration deal with Germany-based fashion company Fashion Concept GmbH, according to @wwd. ______________________________ Through the deal, Jeremy will have the freedom to develop his own fashion collection. Fashion Concept GmbH is apparently quite happy to have Jeremy on board, as the company has been excitedly posting photos of him on its social media to drum up interest in-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

