Rapper Too Short, A First Time Father At Age 53

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ Congrats are in order to #TooShort, as it looks like he is now a father to an adorable baby girl. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, sources close to Too Short reportedly revealed that he welcomed his baby girl back in December with his on-again, off-again girlfriend #SueIvey, and they named her #YanniShaw. _____________________________________ Sources also revealed that he is currently filming a documentary with #RayJ and his manager #DavidWeintraub about raising their baby girls while in Hollywood. Last year, during an interview with DJ Vlad, Too Short, talked about reaching his 50's without welcoming any children. He revealed that—click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @tmz_tv)