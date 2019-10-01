CLOSE
Nori At Night
Rapper Too Short, A First Time Father At Age 53

At what age do you see yourself having a child? Too Short became a father at 53 years-old and he is filming a docu-series to showcase his experience.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ Congrats are in order to #TooShort, as it looks like he is now a father to an adorable baby girl. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, sources close to Too Short reportedly revealed that he welcomed his baby girl back in December with his on-again, off-again girlfriend #SueIvey, and they named her #YanniShaw. _____________________________________ Sources also revealed that he is currently filming a documentary with #RayJ and his manager #DavidWeintraub about raising their baby girls while in Hollywood. Last year, during an interview with DJ Vlad, Too Short, talked about reaching his 50's without welcoming any children. He revealed that—click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @tmz_tv)

Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…

Nicole still seems embarrassed over the incident but she pulled it together to look into the camera and apologize to…
09.26.19
Serial Rapist Gets 35 Years

In the 1980’s Alfred Berry terrorized women in New Orleans. He raped a number of women and the assaults haunted…
09.25.19
