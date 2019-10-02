CLOSE
Angelina Jolie Says ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’s’ Message Is About Being Yourself

"Whether the world can handle it or not, is not your problem, be yourself."

Arguably, the baddest Disney villain of them all is back in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Angelina Jolie reprises her role in the Joachim Rønning-directed film along with Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora and Sam Riley as Diaval.

The second installment takes a departure from its storybook past, diving further into Maleficent’s background and her current role as Aurora’s godmother. As you can imagine, the Mistress of Evil isn’t too keen on Princess Aurora’s new found independence and plans to marry her now-longtime beau, Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson). This also means she’ll have to meet his human family, including his mother Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer). The visually-stunning adventure also introduces fans to new characters, like fellow dark fairies Conall and Borra played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein. Fans will also see new storylines and new threads on some of our favorite returning characters.

HelloBeautiful sat down with the cast to talk style, beauty, and culture and Jolie dished on her character’s ghoulishly, gorgeous garb. “With Maleficent we tried to base a lot of her clothes on ing you and in nature. She wears bones. She doesn’t use diamonds and metal… She wears clothes often to intimidate,” said Jolie. “Her choice to go to dinner to meet the in-laws in covered in skulls was a particular choice.”

Jolie also talked about a scene in which Maleficent is asked to cover her horns (kinda like when folks tell POC to cover their hair) in order to better fit in with the humans. “Some people what’s imposed upon them or how they are treated is so horrible and they feel they have no other way except to hide themselves…,” she started. “So, there’s a part of this film, that’s in a fun way for children saying ‘be yourself’ because when you try to be anything different, try to cover your horns, try to be something different than what you are, you go against your true nature it’s going to suffocate you inside. It’s not what you are born to be. When the world can handle it or not, is not your problem, be yourself,” she finished.

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil bows Oct. 18.

Will you be watching? Talk to us in the comment section!

Angelina Jolie Says ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’s’ Message Is About Being Yourself  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

