Cancer is a scary word and since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month here are some ways to prevent breast cancer.

Some of the things that you can do to help decrease your risk of developing breast cancer like decreasing your carbs, increasing your intake of natural soy, and eating the right fats. Most importantly remember to maintain a healthy body weight!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

See Also: Dr. Jackie Speaks On Why Knowing Your Family History & Early Detection Is So Important To Breast Cancer Patients [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

D.L.’s Top 10 Steps To Help Prevent Breast Cancer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted October 2, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: