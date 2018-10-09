Dr. Jackie Speaks On Why Knowing Your Family History & Early Detection Is So Important To Breast Cancer Patients [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Jackie from “Married To Medicine,” stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about breast cancer. She has always been very open about her battle with breast cancer and how she survived it twice. This month is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Dr. Jackie wants to talk about ways that can help women and men find out if they have it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She mentioned that early detection and knowing your family history is very important. If you know that your great-grandmother or anyone in your family battled the disease it can help you when going to see your doctor. Dr. Jackie also wants people to know that doing your own breast examinations as well as going to get mammograms every year at a certain age can help as well. She mentioned that one of her youngest patients that passed from breast cancer was only 18-years-old.

RELATED: Breast Cancer Survivor & NBA Worker Credits Her Son For Getting Her Through

Dr. Jackie also spoke about her amazing organization 50 Shades of Pink. During the month of October, she puts on a gala to help raise money to find a cure as well as some women to get treatment. Dr. Jackie believes in calling women that face breast cancer warriors and wants everyone to understand that early detection is the best protection.

RELATED: A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do” Just Hours Before Passing Away

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Single Mother Overcomes Breast Cancer, Creates $5 Million Beauty Brand

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors 19 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors 1. Wanda Sykes found out she had breast cancer when she went in for a breast reduction. She opted for a double mastectomy. 1 of 19 2. Diahann Carroll was diagnosed in 1998 & 10 years later she had a bestselling comedic book about her battle with breast cancer. 2 of 19 3. Patti LaBelle was diagnosed in 2005 and is cancer-free today. (Photo: AP) 3 of 19 4. Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at age 37 and is now cancer free after chemo. (Photo:AP) 4 of 19 5. Hoda Kotb was diagnosed in 2006 and underwent a mastectomy & reconstructive surgery. She is now cancer-free. (AP) 5 of 19 6. Fashion designer Betsy Johnson was diagnosed in 2002 is now cancer-free. (Photo: AP) 6 of 19 7. Giuliana Rancic was diagnosed at age 36 and underwent a double mastectomy. (Photo: AP) 7 of 19 8. Rene Syler chose to have a preventive mastectomy due to carrying the breast cancer gene. She is cancer-free today and happy. 8 of 19 9. Christina Applegate underwent a double mastectomy and is now cancer-free and working harder than ever. (AP) 9 of 19 10. Poet and author Nikki Giovani battled and conqured both lung and breast cancer. 10 of 19 11. Melissa Ethridge was diagnosed in 2004 at age 43. She performed at the 2005 Grammy Awards bald, beautiful & cancer-free. 11 of 19 12. Retired WNBA player Edna Campbell is a breast cancer survivor and penned a Breast Cancer Recovery Manual. (AP) 12 of 19 13. Cynthia Nixon of Sex & the City fame was diagnosed in 2006. She had a lumpectomy and radiation and is now cancer-free. 13 of 19 14. Richard Roundtree was diagnosed with a rare male breast cancer in ’93 and underwent a double mastectomy at age 61. PR 14 of 19 15. Peter Criss The ex-KISS drummer who penned the power ballad “Beth” is one the few faces of male breast cancer & survivor. PR 15 of 19 16. Actress, director and Oscar-winner Kathy Bates recently revealed she had a double mastectomy and is doing great. PR 16 of 19 17. Singer, novelist, actress & model Marsha Hunt was diagnosed with Breast cancer in 2004 and is now cancer free. (Pinterest) 17 of 19 18. Oklahoma state Sen. Judy Eason McIntyre is a survivor and a tireless advocate for breast cancer research. (Flickr) 18 of 19 19. Nancy Brinker founder of the Susan G Komen for the Cure Foundation is also a breast cancer survivor. (AP) 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Latest:

Dr. Jackie Speaks On Why Knowing Your Family History & Early Detection Is So Important To Breast Cancer Patients [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com