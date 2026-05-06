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Chris Brown’s New Album “Brown” Is Loaded With Special Guest Features

Chris Brown Reveals GloRilla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & More to Appear on His New Album ‘Brown’

Published on May 6, 2026

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Chris Brown Reveals GloRilla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & More to Appear on His New Album ‘Brown’

Chris Brown’s “Brown” Album Is Loaded
Chris Brown is not playing around with this new project. Brown drops Friday with 27 tracks and a heavy lineup of features.
We’re talking GloRilla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Vybz Kartel, Bryson Tiller and more. Fans are especially locked in for the Lucky Daye collab.
On top of that, he’s heading out on a major tour with Usher, which means this rollout is bigger than just an album… it’s a full moment.


Source: Yahoo

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