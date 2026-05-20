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A Psychological Thriller – There’s A New Update in the Rihanna Case

Judge orders mental health evaluation for the woman accused of attempting to murder Rihanna

Published on May 20, 2026

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Judge orders mental health evaluation for the woman accused of attempting to murder Rihanna

A judge has officially ordered a mental health evaluation for the woman accused of firing multiple shots toward the home of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky while they and their children were reportedly inside.
According to prosecutors, more than 20 shots were allegedly fired toward the California property. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but investigators say bullets struck areas around the home, including an Airstream trailer.
The woman has pleaded not guilty, and now the case is temporarily paused while the court determines whether she is mentally competent to stand trial.
What’s also surprising people is investigators say the suspect reportedly had no prior criminal history and previously worked professionally as a speech pathologist.
Right now authorities still haven’t publicly explained a possible motive, which is one reason the story continues to raise so many questions online.
And honestly… stories like this are another reminder of how different celebrity life really is. Fame comes with attention, but sometimes it also comes with real safety concerns. SOURCE: nbc washington

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