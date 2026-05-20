Former Baltimore Teacher Of The Year Facing Serious Charges After Undercover Investigation

THE BUZZ!



Former Teacher of the Year arrested in Baltimore sex sting, charged with soliciting a minor



A former Baltimore educator once recognized as Teacher of the Year is now facing serious charges after an undercover investigation in Harford County.

According to investigators, the former teacher allegedly engaged in explicit online conversations with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy. Authorities say the person was actually an undercover detective.

Court documents claim the conversations quickly became sexual and eventually led to plans to meet in person in Bel Air. Investigators also allege the suspect encouraged secrecy during the conversations.

What’s making this story hit even harder locally is the fact investigators say he still worked around students through educational programs.

And honestly… this is one of those stories that leaves a lot of people disappointed and frustrated. Especially parents.

It’s also another reminder that undercover online operations are happening more often now because investigators say these kinds of cases continue to happen across the country.

As the legal process moves forward, many people are now asking how situations like this can happen involving someone once trusted to work around young people. Source: CBS

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