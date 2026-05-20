BET Awards 2026 Nominations Are Out And Social Media Already Has Opinions

THE BUZZ!



BET Awards 2026: Cardi B Tops BET Awards 2026 Nominations With 6 Nods The BET Awards 2026 nominations are officially here… and as expected, the internet already has something to say about it.

Cardi B is leading this year with six nominations, including major categories like Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist are right behind her with five nominations each.

But honestly… the conversation online isn’t just about who GOT nominated. People are already debating who got left off the list completely.

BET also added some new categories this year, including the Fashion Vanguard Award featuring names like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Doechii, and Zendaya.

There’s also a new Pulse Award recognizing podcasts and digital creators, with nominees including Charlamagne Tha God and 85 South Show.

So yeah… expect the debates to keep going all the way until award night. Source: BET.COM

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