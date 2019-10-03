Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling Amber Guyger

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer and Judge Tammy Kemp.
That act of generosity has now caused a formal complaint to be filed. It seemed a bit strange she came off the bench following sentencing hug Guyger and not to mention gift her a bible. We will follow this story and keep you updated.
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _________________________ Many are still trying to process the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more are still puzzled by the exchange between the convicted murderer and the judge, who not only embraced her with a lengthy hug, but also gifted her with a bible. That act of generosity has now caused a formal complaint to be filed. _________________________ According to @cbsdfw, the Freedom From Religion Foundation has officially filed a formal complaint against Judge Tammy Kemp for giving her personal bible to Amber Guyger. The complaint was filed by the foundation because its sole purpose is to protect the Constitutional principles of the separation of church and state. The foundation further stated that Judge Kemp’s actions in regard to the bible crossed the line into coercion. _________________________ The full complaint states-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 🎥: (@nbcdfw)