CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Confirms She’s Dating Actor Brad James [PHOTO]

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

It’s been rumored that Keshia Knight-Pulliam was dating fellow actor Brad James and by the looks of a recent social media post, it’s true. 

Unsung Cruise

SEE ALSO – Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby With His Mistress

The two actors attended the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios this past weekend hand-in-hand. And both received stars on site, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

“What’s better than one star? Two,” she wrote under a picture where she’s seen embracing Brad James. “What a magical night! Who knew we would both get stars at the grand opening of the new [Tyler Perry Studios]…”

 

Pulliam’s ties to the studio date back to her work on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, while James worked on For Better Or House. 

“Incredibly well deserved. And you were absolutely perfect last night,” James responded in her comments. 

SEE ALSO: Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

Congrats to them both on finding love and earning stars at the new historic site. 

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
31 photos

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Confirms She’s Dating Actor Brad James [PHOTO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Keisha Knight Pulliam

Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp In Her Own Words

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close