What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal

Anytime you are rocking with our #ForeverFLOTUS you are destined to win!

While some experts will swear to you that the best new fall accessory is a pair of thigh-high animal print boots, let us tell you, it’s much more simplistic than that.

Just look to Former First Lady Michelle Obama for inspiration.

If you loved the best-selling memoir, you can take it to the next level with Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, which is aimed at inspiring folks to reach for the stars and live their best life.

According to a Penguin Random House press release, the journal features an intimate introduction by Mrs. Obama, along with more than 150 inspiring questions and quotes that resonate with key themes in Mrs. Obama’s memoir. The goal is to help readers reflect on their own personal and family history, challenges, and dreams, hopes and what they imagine for themselves in the future.

Michelle Obama Becoming Journal

The journal, which costs $19.99, hits stores on November 19. Just think: It’s the perfect little stocking stuffer for the holidays.

As we previously reported, Obama’s memoir, which dropped last November was an instant hit, clocking in as the best-selling book of 2018 in the U.S, but on its way to becoming the most successful memoir of all-time.

Becoming is an immensely personal book where Obama opened up for the first time publicly about a range of issues including experiencing a miscarriage, conceiving both of her children with IVF and having to seek couples therapy with former President Barack Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>President Barack Obama.

Adding this journal to our holiday wish-list!

What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

michelle obama

