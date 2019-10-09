CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Draya Michele Has A Collaboration With Superdown And We’re Getting Our Wallets Ready

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Source: Gotham / Getty

Draya Michele is continuing to evolve her online fashion persona. The 34-year-old entrepreneur, actress and online influencer has really been working on her style for the past few years. Whether it’s serving us with sexy looks our avant garde outfits, she keeps us talking about her fashion.

Unsung Cruise

The beauty owns a successful swimwear line, Mint Swim and is seen jetsetting with the likes of Kylie Jenner and walking the streets of LA with Karrueche Tran. She also launched a clothing line called Beige and Coco featuring clothing perfect for the 25 to 35 club and working women. While she may no longer be on Basketball Wives, sis is definitely getting that coin. Her latest check comes in a partnership with Superdown.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Superdown is a shopping site and clothing brand that’s focused on Millennial and older Gen Z customers. It’s started by Revolve, who Draya has been an active part of their influencer pool, wearing their clothing often.

On the partnership, she stated, “Nobody has to know how much your dress costs. Nobody has to know what your shoes cost. As long as you love them and you feel confident in them and that’s why I did the collaboration with Superdown.” She’s definitely thinking about your pockets (in addition to getting your coin), “My girls like affordable but they also like to get fly. I created it for them.”

We stan a queen that is financially savvy!

She took to Instagram to post about the collaboration, stating, “I’m SUPER excited to announce my collab with @superdown x @revolve. I can’t wait until you guys see what I bring to the brand.”

The clothing will also be sold on Revolve beginning October 24th, 2019. Will you be buying? Sound off in our comment section.

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)
57 photos

Draya Michele Has A Collaboration With Superdown And We’re Getting Our Wallets Ready  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Draya Michele

Videos
Latest
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close