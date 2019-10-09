CLOSE
Scary: ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Parody Imagines Aunt Viv As Jordan Peele Horror Character

The Tethered and the sunken-placed come to life.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is being reimagined once again thanks to a fan-made trailer that pays homage to Aunt Viv. Only this time, the beloved 90s show is put within the Jordan Peele horror context where the dark-skinned Aunt Viv and the light-skinned Aunt Viv become violent adversaries.

Unsung Cruise

The trailer was the brainchild of filmmaker Bobby Huntley and Colbie Fray after they met at Sundance Film Festival. “We left Sundance knowing we wanted to work together on something within the near future,” Huntley said, according to Shadow and Act. “A month or so later, I called her late one night and pitched her this idea and without hesitation, she came on board.”

Along with Fray’s creative partner Olamma Opparah, the filmmakers fleshed out the idea for the fan-made trailer called Auntie. Then, they produced the movie with a crew made up of mostly Black women, including producers Cassondra “Cassie” Beasley, Kayla Daniels and cinematographer Mya Morton. 

The description for the plot reads:

After a long, excruciating stint at a mental facility, Vivian Banks is released. Against strict orders from her psychiatrist, she makes her way back to Bel Air. Only to find her home and family has no recollection of her and every evidence of her existence has been erased. She must find out who was behind the hostile takeover before it is too late to reclaim her family and her home.”

The trailer stars Theresa Lang, Letitia Jackson, Nic Starr and Charles Huggins.

“Our goal isn’t to pit the two real-life actresses against each,” Huntley said. “They both did an amazing job bringing that character to life in their own unique way. We love every actor and actress affiliated with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It’s just human nature to contrast and compare. For people to still debate over 25 years later is really a testament to their talents and longevity. We are just simply asking the question, ‘What If?’”

You can check out the hilarious concept for yourself below.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

