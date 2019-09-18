Celebrity Birthdays September 18

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted September 18, 2019
Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty
Ben Carson 68
Ricky Bell 52
Jada Pinkett Smith 48
Towanda Braxton 46
Xzibit 45
Angela Simmons 32
Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER