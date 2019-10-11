A former Montgomery county music teacher has been slapped with federal child porn charges.

Investigators said Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk of Bethesda, gave music lessons out of his home. He was arrested earlier this year after images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor were found in his possession.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Anyone who may have information about possible victims or details related to the investigation of Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk is asked to contact the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Former Music Teacher Facing Child Porn Charges was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: