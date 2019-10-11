CLOSE
Tia Mowry Shows Off Postpartum Weight Loss, Opens Up About Being Called “Fat” During & After Pregnancy

Tia Mowry is close to hitting her postpartum weight-loss goal, which is something worth celebrating due to the commitment required to make that happen. But instead of focusing on a number on the scale, she talked about the journey it has been to slim down her way, in her own time. Of course, we are in snapback culture, where many women feel the need to try and lose weight soon after giving birth or show off quick results weeks after delivery to impress followers and big-up themselves. It’s that culture that the 41-year-old says left her being fat-shamed during and after her pregnancy with daughter Cairo when she didn’t lose weight as fast as other people thought she should have. So she wanted to send a message while sharing her progress.

Unsung Cruise

SEE ALSO: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable [PHOTOS]

“Checking in. #17months post pregnant. I did it my way and in my time,” she said. “Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”

This isn’t the first time Tia has talked about going about postpartum weight loss her way. In September of last year, months after having Cairo, she said she entered the gym again to feel her best, not to look anything like what someone else thought she should after having a baby.

“For me, it’s not about being vain. You know what I mean?” she told E! “It’s not about trying to look great; it’s about trying to feel great. And if that takes five to six months to a year to feel like myself, then so be it. It’s not about trying to hurry up and get into the gym and get that six-pack. It’s kind of like how it was with my first child. I’m just taking everything as it goes. If I lose 5 lbs. here, then great. If I don’t? Oh, well.”

“I’m just really taking my time, and I really want to be an example out there for women, that it’s OK if you don’t lose weight fast or rather quickly,” she added. “It’s OK if you still have a belly bump. That’s what happens. It’s natural. It’s normal. You don’t have to kill yourself trying to get to some place that takes time. I’m about focusing on my babies and enjoying her growth.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Tia Mowry Shows Off Postpartum Weight Loss, Opens Up About Being Called “Fat” During & After Pregnancy  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

