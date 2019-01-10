Tia Mowry Hardrict

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Posted January 10, 2019

18th Annual Mattel Party On The Pier

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping.

Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty.

“If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym,” she told us in a 2018 interview. “I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.”

Check out Tia’s family of four when you keep scrolling.

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Take us back! 🌈 #Hawaii #tbt

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

My loves @tiamowryquickfix 💕

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Aloha 🌈

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

#merrychristmas from my little elves :) 🎄

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Hey girl hey :) 🌸 #cairo 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Mommy and Me 💕 #aloha 🌈

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Aloha!!!!! 🌸🌺

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy kissing the unicorn 🦄

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

💕🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

20.

21.

22.

23.

View this post on Instagram

This one says #happythanksgivng 🍁🍂 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

24.

Latest
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close