CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Sherri Shepherd Posts Funny Video About Her Frustrations With Her Baby Daddy

Comedian Sherri Shepherd is pretty frustrated with her baby daddy. The 52-year-old found a humorous way to show her level of “fed up” although we aren’t quite sure which baby daddy the vitriol is aimed at. Shepherd was married to Jeff Tarpley for nine years and they share a child together. They split in 2010. “The View” alum was quickly remarried in 2011 to Lamar Sally. The two had planned to have a child via surrogate, but when they decided to divorce in 2015, a court ruled that Shepherd was the legal parent of the child.

Unsung Cruise

Both of these situations would give any woman a case of the upsets, so Shepherd jokingly ran around a trailer screaming:

“My mood after dealing w my son’s father #singlemomdrama #babydaddyissues #jesustakethewheel.”

 

Shepherd has been forthcoming about her struggles as a single mom in the past, taking to Instagram in early September to speak openly about parenthood.

“So much transition in my life I feel like my head is spinning… everything seems a little off… a lot of no’s being thrown my way… being told I am a “tough sell”… raising my very moody teenage son by myself… (if you see his dad tell him his son’s mother needs a little help)… child support payments to two baby daddies… gotta stay employed bc if I don’t the entire house of cards will collapse..” she wrote.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

But she ended it on a positive note: “But even in the midst of uncertainty I know that God is in control. Just have to breathe … mood… #tired #singlemommingsucks #jesustakethewheel”

View this post on Instagram

So much transition in my life I feel like my head is spinning… everything seems a little off… a lot of no’s being thrown my way… being told I am a “tough sell”… raising my very moody teenage son by myself… (if you see his dad tell him his son’s mother needs a little help)… child support payments to two baby daddies… gotta stay employed bc if I don’t the entire house of cards will collapse… family far away… needed by many and only able to help a few… always hustling… I never stop grinding… always making you laugh but sometimes behind the smile… holding onto the promises of #jesus for dear life… taking my pain and making it funny at a comedy club… so thankful for friends that are holding me down bc at this moment I am careening. If you had told me last year that working out would help my mind, I would’ve laughed hysterically – but it’s true… working out takes me to a peaceful place. But even in the midst of uncertainty I know that God is in control. Just have to breathe … mood… #tired #singlemommingsucks #jesustakethewheel and even in the midst of this mental mind depression, I’ll get a hundred requests for someone wanting to do graphics and my next animation artwork & cartoon illustrations 😂😂 #youcantbreakme #onlyforaseason #godwontgiveyoumorethanyoucanhandle #weepingmayendureforanightbutjoycomesinthemorning AND I CANT EAT CHEESECAKE OR PEACH COBBLER OR CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES TO MAKE ME FEEL BETTER! Gotta go thru all these emotions raw! #sugarfree #teamhealthy amhealthy

A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd) on

 

Hang in there, Sherri!

Snatched! 40 Photos of Sherri Shepherd’s Sugar-Free Slim Down
2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey
40 photos

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Sherri Shepherd Posts Funny Video About Her Frustrations With Her Baby Daddy  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

sherri shepherd

Videos
Latest
Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal…

He was killed 10 days after testifying in the Amber Guyger murder trial.
10.11.19
The Beef Between The NBA & China, Explained

The NBA was shoring up what looked to be a fruitful union with China, but now tension between the sports…
10.11.19
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close