Earlier this week, a Philadelphia jury awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against Johnson & Johnson and one if its subsidiaries over a drug the companies made that the plaintiff’s attorneys say is linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.

Nicholas Murray, of Maryland, was prescribed Risperdal as a child. He said it caused him to develop breasts, an incurable condition known as gynecomastia. Thousands of others have filed lawsuits alleging the same.

A jury found that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn the 26-year-old about the drug’s side effects.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on its website it was confident that the award would be overturned, calling it “grossly disproportionate” with the initial compensatory damage award and “a clear violation of due process.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Wins $8 Billion Johnson & Johnson Lawsuit After Drug Gives Him Breasts was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

