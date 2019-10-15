CLOSE
Gabrielle Union Shuts Down IG With Pics Of Her Natural Curls

The actress isn't playing with us when it comes to serving up a new lewk with a twist-out!

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to shutting down social media with a new lewk, but her most recent natural hair reveal had the girls all a buzz.

“Them: Why dont you ever wear your natural hair?!?! Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy 🤷🏾‍♀️,” the America’s Got Talent co-host wrote on Instagram showing off an asymmetrical curly bob in the following video:

A few hours later, Gabrielle posted a still of her bob too, tagging her hairstylist Larry Sims. According to Sims, he achieved this look by doing a twist-out with Gabrielle’s own haircare line Flawless Hair.

Just stunning.

Me ❤ ❤❤

Her famous friends such as director Ava Duvernay, actress Amber Riley and basketball great Lisa Leslie all showed the actress love letting her know that her hair is straight up fire!

But…can we also just talk about her skin and how dewy it looks???!!!

The 47-year-old recently told Fitness that her secret is water. “It’s just important to get the water in,” she said, adding, “If you can replace sugary drinks or coffee with water you’re still ahead of the game.”

She also credits her oily skin as to why she looks so young.

“It’s a blessing and a curse to have oily skin, but I’m starting to believe it’s like embalming fluid that’s sort of keeping me youthful-looking,” she told Elle back in 2016.

That, and Julie Hewett’s Camellia Oil. “I also thought you shouldn’t treat oil with oil, but I started using this oil,” Gabrielle said.

“I’ve told everybody about it. I’m not a paid spokesperson, but this oil is a godsend. It’s amazing. And it’s just a couple drops, and I’ve used it on my neck or my face.”

Whether it’s her skin or her fantastic twist-out, Gabby stays winning.

