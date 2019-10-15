CLOSE
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First Post Prison Interview

Prison

Source: Wang Lunyi / EyeEm / Getty

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder of 43-year old, Nashville real estate agent, Johnny Allen, who reportedly sex-trafficked the then 16-year old. Brown’s story got international media attention after stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna took to social media to support her release.

On Tuesday, Brown did her first ever television interview since being released from prison, and was super candid about her time as a teenage inmate for killing the man who allegedly “bought her for sex.” Cyntoia talked with NBC’s Lester Holt about being granted clemency, living life as a convicted murderer & much more.

She takes full responsibility for the murder of Johnny Allen:

“He is a victim, you know? He was, he was, his family’s a victim. You know, his friends, the people that knew him, the people that loved him. Like, they had someone snatched away from them. And I did that.”

She wants people to see a different side of her:

“I want them to see that I’m so much more than the worst thing that I’ve done. You know, I’m so much more than that moment.”

She’s changed:

“I know there are people looking at me saying ‘okay, well what’s this girl gonna do? And is she really changed? So I feel like it’s an honor to actually be a picture of what rehabilitation looks like. Of what it looks like when we give people a second chance.”

Cyntoia Brown

