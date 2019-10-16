CLOSE
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister On The Real

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

On Tuesday’s episode of The Real, actress Tisha Campbell had an emotional reunion with her long lost sister, Ellen Lindsay.

Lindsay, who was contacted by investigative genealogist Pam Slate two years ago, was apparently under the impression that she was invited to the daytime talk show to discuss her encounters with Slate, who informed her that she was adopted.

“Three years ago Pam called me and said that someone from my past wanted to meet me,” Lindsay explained. “I was like, ‘There’s no one in my past that I want to meet.’”

Lindsay admits that she assumed the mystery person from the past would be an ex-lover and she had no interest in going down that rabbit hole because she’s married.

“I was married and you think of exes,” she explained. “My wife was like, ‘You should go ahead and meet them.’”

Years went by and Lindsay didn’t hear from Slate again. Then, out of the blue, Slate called back and told her that she might be adopted. Lindsay agreed to undergo a DNA test, which confirmed that Slate’s suspicions were true. Lindsay confessed to the hosts that she had no idea she was adopted prior to the test.

“I never knew. For 49 years, I never know that I was adopted,” Lindsay said.

SEE ALSO: Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape By Babysitter On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]

As if that weren’t enough, while on the show, Lindsay learned that Campbell, who sat by quietly on the panel, is her half-sister.

“I hope you like me. I’m your sister,” Campbell told Lindsay before breaking down in tears and embracing her.

Lindsay could visibly be seen trying to process the situation before it clicks and she returns the embrace.

“Are you really my sister?” she asks.

The entire back story regarding how Lindsay and Campbell got separated during childhood remains unclear, but the reunion was beautiful nonetheless.

“All that time you’ve been watching ‘Martin,’ and that’s been your sister,” Loni Love chimed in.

Watch more of the emotional family reunion unfold below.

Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister On The Real

The Real , Tisha Campbell

