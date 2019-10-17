Maryland Representative & House Oversight Committee Chairman has died. Cumminngs office released a statement saying he passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to health complications.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Cummings’ district encompasses Baltimore City and Howard County.

He was 68 Years Old.

WOL will have more details as it becomes available.

SOURCE | WBAL

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings Dead At 68 was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9: