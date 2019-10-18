CLOSE
National
HomeNational

El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His Goons Surround Authorities

Like father like son...

El Chapo extradition

Source: Splash / Splash News

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems to be a chip off the old block as he was recently involved in a wild shootout in Mexico yesterday (Oct. 17).

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Raw Story a gang of heavily armed gunmen set it off something ridiculous on security forces during their routine patrol from a residence in Sinola’s state capital, Culican. According to Security Minister Alfonso Durazo, the soldiers came under fire from a residence housing El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who happens to be wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges. After taking the house and detaining four people inside including Ovidio Guzmán López a.k.a “El Raton,” more gunmen showed up and surrounded the house, easily outnumbering the soldiers in the compound.

That’s when the troops knew it was time to fallback and take the “L” for the sake of avoiding a massive shootout on the premises, and ended up releasing Guzmán.

“In order to protect the greater good, the people of Culiacan’s safety and well-being, the (federal government’s) security cabinet decided to suspend said actions,” Durazo said in a video message.

Still it wasn’t enough to keep the gunmen from going on a rampage afterwards and lighting up the city like it was the 4th of July.

Some panicked drivers abandoned their cars in the middle of the street to take cover from the deafening gunfire.

Gunmen blocked roads and highways into the evening, bringing the city of 750,000 people to a standstill, AFP journalists said.

Aside from police officers and civilians suffering wounds from all the violence erupting in the streets, it’s also being said that an unknown number of inmates escaped from the Aguaruto prison in Culiacan during the chaos.

Only a matter of time before Donald Trump points to this to further justify building his ridiculous wall.

El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His Goons Surround Authorities  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

El Chapo

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
10.16.19
Skechers Trolls Nike After Infringement Lawsuit Filing

The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close