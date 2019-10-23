CLOSE
Kevin Hart Spotted Playing Poker With JAY-Z [Video]

A night out with the boys.

Kevin Hart

Source: Photo: Courtesy of Poker Stars

Kevin Hart’s road to recovery seems to be moving along quite nicely. He has finally resurfaced after his serious injuries.

As per Page Six the comedian was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 21 while attending a card game. Hart was seen joining some of his celebrity friends for a VIP poker game. In the house was the likes of Jay-Z, power agent Rich Paul, Irv Gotti and LeBron James’ consigliere Maverick Carter. Hart attempted to keep a low profile by sporting an all black outfit with a hoodie covering most of his face. According to TMZ they all hung out for a couple hours and gave each other hugs upon exiting.

This seems be a positive sign for Kevin as he almost lost life his life during a car accident back in September. He reportedly fractured his spine in three places and had to undergo intensive surgery. You can see the video of Kev and friends below.

Photo: WENN.com

Jay Z , Kevin Hart

