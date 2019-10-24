Lenny’s Deli Founder Leonard Smith Dead at 88

Legendary Baltimore restauranteur Leonard Smith has died. The 88-year-old died from sepsis on October 18th. His funeral was held Sunday at Sol Levinson & Bros chapel.
Smith was known for his namesake restaurant Lenny’s Deli, where he’s a co-owner with his son, Alan. There are locations in Owings Mills and at Horseshoe Casino.
He’s survived by his wife Carolyn Smith, his three children and step-children and 11 grandchildren.
The family is asking for contributions to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation in Baltimore in his honor.
Source: CBS Baltimore
