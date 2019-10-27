CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Man Who Robbed Safaree At Gunpoint Takes Plea Deal

The other two administrators of the jux are still going to trial. Hmm...

2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The man who robbed reality star, and Nicki Minaj’s ex, Safaree at gunpoint has reportedly taken a plea deal. Carl Harry pled guilty to a felony, and he’ll be getting considerably less time than the 20 years he was facing if he went to trial.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

You may recall that Safaree was wearing that infamous red fur when he was a victim of the jux, back in April 2018. The set up got caught on surveillance video, too.

Per TMZ, Harry pled guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit theft, and in exchange, prosecutors will recommend he gets a year in the Bergen County Jail and another 5 years of probation. Also, another six charges he was facing will be dismissed.

Interestingly, Harry is only one of the three robbers, and the other two have yet to take a plea deal. Those two men, Shawn Harewood and Tacuma Ashman are set to go to trial in December. The former actually knew Safaree well—it be your own people.

Safaree was liberated of more than $180K in jewelry and cash.

Man Who Robbed Safaree At Gunpoint Takes Plea Deal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Safaree , Safaree Samuels

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close