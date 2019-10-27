The man who robbed reality star, and Nicki Minaj’s ex, Safaree at gunpoint has reportedly taken a plea deal. Carl Harry pled guilty to a felony, and he’ll be getting considerably less time than the 20 years he was facing if he went to trial.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

You may recall that Safaree was wearing that infamous red fur when he was a victim of the jux, back in April 2018. The set up got caught on surveillance video, too.

Per TMZ, Harry pled guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit theft, and in exchange, prosecutors will recommend he gets a year in the Bergen County Jail and another 5 years of probation. Also, another six charges he was facing will be dismissed.

Interestingly, Harry is only one of the three robbers, and the other two have yet to take a plea deal. Those two men, Shawn Harewood and Tacuma Ashman are set to go to trial in December. The former actually knew Safaree well—it be your own people.

Safaree was liberated of more than $180K in jewelry and cash.

Man Who Robbed Safaree At Gunpoint Takes Plea Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: