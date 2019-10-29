CLOSE
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU For 2022 Season, That’s Really His Name

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for when college football season kicks off in 2022 as Decoldest Crawford agreed to enroll in LSU and become a Tiger once he graduates from Green Oaks in a year and change.

According to 24/7 Sports the 6’1″ sophomore committed to LSU on Monday after attending LSU’s game against Auburn at Death Valley in which the Tigers remained undefeated after squeaking out a 23-20 victory over the other Tigers (both teams named Tigers, y’all). The number 2 ranked player in the nation told 24/7 Sports that he chose LSU because “They have the best games. And the offense has a spread that I like.” Short and to the point. Dude’s a player for real.

Last year Decoldest caught 18 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and is already off to a strong start to his second year of high school football including 4 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in his latest game against Union Parish.

Props to Decoldest of ’em all in high school football for his choice.

Close