CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Seized Set: Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure

There it go.

Source: Hot 97’s Summerjam 2017 at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey Featuring: Juelz Santana Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States When: 11 Jun 2017 Credit: WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

The last couple of years have probably been the toughest years in Juelz Santana’s Rap career. One of his properties has been taken while he is behind bars.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Bossip is reporting that the Harlem native recently suffered yet another blow to his star status. The report states that Wells Fargo Bank sued him back in February for lack of payments on his $650,000 New Jersey condominium. It appears he purchased the 2,500 square foot space in 2005 with a monthly mortgage of $3,754. According to the paperwork he hasn’t made good on the payments since July of 2018.

Naturally a local New Jersey court declared a foreclosure judgment against the man born LaRon James citing that the building will be sold at auction in an effort to recoup the original selling price. Luckily for his family this is not the where his wife Kimbella Vanderhee and their three children lived. It is unclear if anyone was residing there at the time of the judgement.

In 2018 the “There It Go” rapper got infamously busted with a firearm and pills while at Newark Airport. He was sentenced 27 months and with an additional year of supervised release. This financial setback is ironic as his Diplomats cohort Jim Jones also lost a home due to non-payment back in September.

Photo: WENN.com

Seized Set: Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

juelz santana

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close