Kevin Hart Shares His Road To Recovery From His Serious Car Accident

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 5 hours ago
Kevin Hart shares his journey of recovery after his near serious car accident with two others.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT
The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER