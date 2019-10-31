Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ At The Obama Foundation Summit

View this post on Instagram

Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ and Slams Cancel Culture at Obama Foundation Summit: “People Who Do Really Good Stuff Have Flaws" – Blogged By @DanielleBTV (Video By Obama Foundation Summit/ @petesouza) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Forever President #BarackObama has taken the time to reflect on the state of our culture and has a word for those who consider themselves ‘woke,’ as well as the infamous Cancel Culture. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ During an interview at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, moderated by “Grown-ish” star, Yara Shahidi, the 44th president said that good people make mistakes and shared strong words for people who shame others who have different beliefs.” This idea of purity and you're never compromised, and you're politically woke, and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly. The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws,” he said. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a world where people can now use their cellphones to hop on social media and voice their stance against racism, sexism, police brutality, and trans and queer acceptance, many have welcomed the opportunity to fight for what’s right. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ However, Obama believes that, in some instances, young people are being judgmental, "I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As he continued, Obama said that we shouldn’t confuse Cancel Culture for activism. ”Like, if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn't do something right or used the wrong verb. Then, I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because, man, you see how woke I was? I called you out!" he said. "You know, that's not activism. That's not bringing about change. If all you're doing is casting stones, you're probably not going to get that far.”