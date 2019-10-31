CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

Robert Sylvester Kelly better known as R. Kelly skipped out on a scheduled court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday morning because he was scared someone would step on his infected toe.

Unsung Cruise

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was excused from “court because the infection had cost him his toenail.”  His attorney, Steven Greenberg, made a statement during the short hearing that Kelly was worried someone would step on his infected toe while being transported to court from the correctional center.  Greenberg also shared with reporters that Kelly was wearing a walking boot but didn’t know which foot had the infected toe.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Kelly is currently being held in a federal jail in Chicago while he awaits trial on sexual abuse-related charges.  Kelly is also facing charges in New York and Minneapolis and has plead not guilty on all charges.

Kelly is scheduled to go on trial in Chicago in federal court in April and New York in May.

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
10 photos

source

R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected Toenail  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

r. kelly

Videos
Latest
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close